Juicy J Focuses on Mental Health and Healing with New Project ‘Mentral Trillness’

Memphis legend Juicy J is back, delivering a new mixtape in Mentral Trillness. The release is his first project of the year and his first solo effort since 2020’s The Hustle Continues.

The album samples late Three 6 Mafia Gangsta Boo on “Work Out” featuring Finesse2Thymes, bringing in her hit single “Where Dem Dollas At” and “Follow Home Robbers,” bringing in her verser from Underground Cassette Tape Music Vol 1.

Features on the album include Xavier Wulf, Aleza, La Chat, and more, with production from Juicy J, Hitkidd, Crazy Mike, and Gilbere Forte.

“’Mental Trillness’ is for anybody dealing with frustration, depression, confusion, drug abuse, relationship problems & more. I’m hoping it will help you on your journey to healing,” Juicy J said of the album.

