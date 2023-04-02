Former President Donald Trump’s recent 34-count indictment has stirred a range of public opinion with everyone from politicians to celebrities to ordinary people chiming in. However, Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has a unique perspective on the situation, simply calling it “karma.”

Salaam tweeted the following after news of the indictment broke:

#PowerPost✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿™️



For those asking about my statement on the indictment of Donald Trump – who never said sorry for calling for my execution – here it is:



Karma — Yusef Abdus Salaam (@dr_yusefsalaam) March 30, 2023

For those who may not remember, in 1989, Trump, who was then a prominent New York City businessman, took out several full-page newspaper advertisements calling for New York City politicians to reinstate the death penalty following the brutal rape and attack of a female jogger in New York City. Five youth, Salaam, Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, and Kevin Richardson, were wrongfully imprisoned for 7-13 years until the attacker was caught. They had been coerced into giving false confessions and received substantial settlements. All are involved in criminal justice activism efforts now. Trump never formally apologized to the five, especially since he took out the ads before their trials began.

Advertisement

Salaam recently announced his candidacy for New York City Council.