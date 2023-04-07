Rihanna hit the streets with her family for a quick bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi. Rihanna is back in her preggo glow, rocking a vintage Wu-Tang jersey, accenting jewelry, and shades while holding her son.

Such a cute family! @rihanna and Asap Rocky with their beautiful son for dinner 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IJj9kR00WK — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 6, 2023

Rihanna’s mother and A$AP Rocky were with the singer and mogul, who paused to talk with TMZ and revealed, “Motherhood is the bomb! It’s the greatest.”

The last time cameras caught Rihanna, she brought her diamond drip to the post-Oscars celebration. After performing “Lift Me Up” at The Oscars, Rihanna pulled up to JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Gold Party, continuing the shining of diamonds that she had during the telecast.

Page Six noted Rihanna wore a Valentino bralette and a skirt under a hot pink robe. The piece that caught eyes was 250 carats of Bayco diamonds across her body that was worth $2.67 million.

Rihanna wore a custom diamond belly chain around her baby bump that was worth $1.8 million, composed of 139 carats of diamonds set in platinum. She also had a three-row diamond necklace with 96 carats of rose-cut gems and 12 carats of diamond in her earrings.

You can see the set and Rihanna’s fit below.