[WATCH] Swae Lee Recalls His GF Leaving Him for a Truck Driver Before He Was Famous

Those CDLs must be hitting hard cause Swae Lee lost one of his baes to a truck driver. And he cried about it.

Swae Lee was a guest on Million Dollaz Worth of Game and spoke with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 about losing his girl. This was back in the day, when Swae and his brother, Slim Jxmmi, had just moved to Atlanta to join Ear Drummers, and his GF left him for the bag the driver was pulling in.

“My ex girl broke up with me. It got me right really early. I’m glad it happened to me. She had me whipped, I ain’t gon lie. We had a little apartment, we split it between thirds. We sitting on the floor because we didn’t have furniture. She came and told me ‘I can’t be with you no more.’ Guess what this nigga did? He was a truck driver making $7K a month, $12K a month.”

Swae Lee would get her to spin the block, and he would also drive the truck driver’s car. So Swae Lee got some get back.

You can hear the full story below.

