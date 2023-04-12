On one of the the more recent episodes of Ray Daniels’ Goats and Underdogs podcast, former Source Magazine owner Ray Benzino claimed that Outkast’s Andre 3000 and his “The South got something to say” speech at the 1995 Source Awards was aimed directly at him.

Benzino said, “The reason why André 3000 said what he did, I’ma have to tell y’all this story. When they was giving OutKast 4.5 mics, I remember, I didn’t understand it. I didn’t understand the music and I was the one who kinda raised some situations up at ‘The Source,’ I’m gonna admit it. And I was wrong. I think it got to OutKast. And I think that’s why André said what he said. I think that was kinda directed toward me.”

See the footage of the podcast below.

Advertisement