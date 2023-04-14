Jorja Smith has returned with a new single, “Try Me,” released via her own independent label, FAMM. The new single is produced by duo DAMEDAME*, bringing in infectious drums.

“Putting yourself out there, in front of a world that has many opinions, as it only ever used to be me really being my own critic,” Jorja said about the song.

The new release comes with a new video, shot around the subrubs of Marseille, France and directed by Amber Grace Johnson. The video highlights the lanscape, detailing vaptivating sighs and more.

You can see the new video and hear the single below.