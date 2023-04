Mysonne has smoke for Troy Ave. Following up on Troy’s “Money Dance 1-2-3″ diss to the General and a few others, Mysonne has unleashed “Rolland ( Troy Ave) It ain’t All About The Money.”

This is far from the first time that the two have traded words. With roots in the case involving the infamous Irving Plaza shooting, the two have gone back and forth. Including the 2017 diss from Mys, “Discipline.” You can hear the new drop below.