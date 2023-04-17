Rolling Loud Thailand, the first Rolling Loud festival to be staged in Asia, was a huge success and is now recognized as the biggest music festival ever to take place in the nation. Artists from a variety of nations performed in Pattaya throughout the course of the three-day event before a raucous audience. The final day of Rolling Loud Thailand had more celebrities than any other day, and Travis Scott gave an absolutely incredible performance on the OKX Stage to cap it all off.

Beyond La Flame, Saturday saw incredible performances by Offset, Central Cee, Jay Park, and many more. Teriyaki Boyz, a well-known Japanese rap trio, is another. The pioneering rap group Thaitanium led a Thai delegation that also featured FIIXD and 1Mill from their home nation, Thailand, which had a strong presence. Rising American stars like Destroy Lonely and Bktherula left a lasting influence on the Thai audience.

Rolling Loud Thailand was an exciting opening salvo in this year’s festival season, demonstrating unequivocally that hip-hop is a language understood by all. Before the big one, the ninth annual Rolling Loud Miami, which returns in July, there will be plenty more from Rolling Loud, including festivals in Germany, The Netherlands, and Portugal.

You can see images from the closing day below.