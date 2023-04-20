Even Drake’s loosie will run it up on the charts. According to Billboard, Drake’s “Search & Rescue” made a No. 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

The new single is Drake’s 35th top-five single and only was held off the No. 1 spot by Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.”

EArlier this month, Dreamville had the Ace up their festival sleeve by announcing a co-headlining set of Drake and J. Cole. With those names already a headlining set, no one expected the surprises in store. Drake got us, though.

Advertisement

Cole introduced Drake to the Dreamville crowd, as Drizzy kicked things off with his Travis Scott collab “Sicko Mode” to start things off with high energy. Drake has some surprises of his own, though, as he not only performed a catalog of his best tracks but he brought out several surprise guests, including Lil Uzi Vert, Glorilla, 21 Savage, and Lil Wayne. The night wasn’t over, though, as J. Cole returned to the stage to say goodbye with a performance of his “Forest Hills Drive” track “No Role Modelz.”

You can see clips from the performance below.

Drake performing Headlines at Dreamville Fest 🔥pic.twitter.com/Pmdzb7ww8b — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

Just listen to this crowd during J. Cole at Dreamville Fest… pic.twitter.com/EQMeE9mEAa — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

DRAKE BROUGHT OUT LIL UZI VERT AT DREAMVILLE FEST 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hCRR1f6SmT — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

Drake just brought out Lil Wayne at Dreamville Fest 😯🤯pic.twitter.com/iw6gnFcBlF — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

Drake just brought out 21 Savage at Dreamville Fest 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/TiSxWiSqS7 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

Drake also gave a behind-the-scenes look at the show below.