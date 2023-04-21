A defense attorney for one of the YSL members on trial in the crew’s RICO case in Atlanta has been arrested for bringing prescription pills past the court’s checkpoint and now faces four criminal charges himself.

Miles Farley’s lawyer Anastassios Manettas was charged with possession, obstruction, disruption of court proceedings and simple battery on a law enforcement officer.

Following Manettas’ arrest, George Chidi, an Atlanta-based journalist who has been detailing the YSL RICO case on record since last year, took to Twitter to weigh in on the new development involving Manettas.

