Tate Kobang, a Baltimore native and in-house songwriter/producer for Nicki Minaj, collaborates with Why Not Duce, a Pusha T signee from Virginia, on the song “The DMV.” The braggadocious single, which is supported by some incredible production by YG! Beats, is the follow-up to his well-received solo release “Im Up Text” from back in March. It also acts as a celebration piece in honor of his several scheduled appearances at this weekend’s Something In The Water event, which Pharrell hosts.

“Pusha set up studio time for us a while back and we ended up creating an entire EP in like 8 hours,” W.N.D. says. “This song always stuck out to us though, so we decided to run it as a Summer single.”

The 26-year-old performer Why Not Duce comes from Waverly, a small town in the Commonwealth. Pusha T, a Grammy-nominated recording artist, was alerted to the significant buzz the local burglar entertainer was creating and subsequently signed him to his Heir Wave Music Group brand.

You can hear his single below.