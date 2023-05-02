Jada Pinkett-Smith Releases New Statement After ‘Red Table Talk’ is Dropped by Facebook

Following the cancellation of Red Table Talk, among all other Facebook originals, Jada Pinkett-Smith released a statement on Instagram.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home, and we’ll see you soon.”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s popular talk show is now being shopped around after an executive shakeup at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has occurred.

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programming at Meta, is leaving the company. She is one of the latest layoffs from Zuckerburg’s tech giant, a member of the 20,000 employees that are leaving.

With that decision, Red Table Talk is not returning to FB Watch as the video platform will now shift to VR experiences. Red Table Talk was the last remaining FB Watch original, and now, according to Deadline, the show starring Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris will look for a new location.

There is currently no report of where the show could land.