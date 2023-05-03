It’s no secret that the Barbz, maybe one of the biggest celebrity fan groups. Nicki Minaj fans waited for hours outside the Metropolitan Opera, hoping to catch a glimpse of her on the Met Gala red carpet. When she didn’t show up to honor her late friend Karl Lagerfeld, video circulated online of he Barbz rapping the lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s new song ‘Red Ruby Da Sleaze’ as rapper Cardi B arrives to pose for the photographers.

The crowd rapped loudly as Nicki’s alleged arch nemesis smiled ignoring the Barbz who rapped:

Only on them C’s if it’s breeze, Red Ruby Da Sleeze

Chinese on my sleeve, these wannabe Chun-Lis

Anyway, nǐ hǎo (nǐ hǎo)

Who the fuck told bitches they was me now? (Ooh)

I knew these bitches was slow, I ain’t know these bitches senile (ooh)

Married a shooter case you niggas tried to breathe loud (brrt)

Boom your face off, then I tell him, “Cease fire”

I’m the A-B side….

