With his new album on the way, Belly has returned with his new video for “Ambiance.”

The single will be included on the Mumble Rap 2 album, which is executive produced by Hit-Boy. The new album will arrive on May 19 and feature Rick Ross, Nav, Gucci Mane, and the late Gil Scott-Heron.

The “Ambiance” video picks up where the “American Nightmare” video dropped off.

You can see it below and see the previous video here.