[WATCH] Russell Westbrook Says Nipsey Hussle Is Greatest Rapper Ever, Better Than Jay-Z And Nas

[WATCH] Russell Westbrook Says Nipsey Hussle Is Greatest Rapper Ever, Better Than Jay-Z And Nas

NBA star Russell Westbrook jumped on social media with his wife, with Westbrook going through a bracket of the best rappers of all time. The Cali native made it a point to say that Nipsey Hussle was the best on the list, above Nas, Jay-Z, Eminem, Ice Cube, Redman, Lil Wayne and the Notorious B.I.G.

Russell Westbrook's greatest rappers of all time bracket 👀 Who you got?https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NuTPd8v7ey — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 8, 2023

Westbrook also put Ice Cube above Redman in the brackets and Dr. Dre ranked higher than Biggie. The bracket came down to Nipsey and Hov, to which of course the Cali native chose Nip.