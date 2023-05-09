Several reports have confirmed that artist, A&R and tastemaker Young Lo was shot and killed in a nightclub shooting this past weekend. He was 37 years old.

Lo, who is best known for his collaborations with Chris Brown on hits like “Everybody,” “Stars,” and “In Love With the B*****”, was rushed t a local hospital but died shortly thereafter. Two women were also shot in the deadly attack at Miami’s Gala Nightclub, but they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Eyewitnesses say that Young Lo was the intended target in the shooting.

Gala issued a statement following the shooting, saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment.”

Young Lo is survived by his six-year-old son.