Robin Thicke hosted a private dinner last week to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, A Beautiful World. The full release that first introduced us to this soulful, genre-defying artist was released on April 15, 2003. The album featured the number-one singles “When I Get You Alone” and “Shooter” with Lil Wayne, launching Thicke’s long-lasting musical career.


Along with members of his management team from Roc Nation, Robin arrived with his fiance April Love Geary. He was joined by his close friends Richie Akiva, Gianni Harrell, the son of his late mentor Andre Harrell, and others.

Robin delivered a toast to his fiance and the attendees to mark the occasion of the night, which was sponsored by Dusse, and he reflected on his early career highlights since the release of A Beautiful World.

You can see images from the night below.

