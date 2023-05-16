Rick Ross vs T.I.? Swizz Beatz Says Rozay Wants Another Verzuz Battle

Rick Ross already has one VERZUZ win under his belt, but according to Swizz Beatz, he is eyeing another battle.

While speaking with Timbaland on Instagram, Swizz revealed Ross’s wish.

“Rick Ross said he wanted T.I.,” Swizz said. “Rick Ross and Tip. Battle of the south. Crown of the south. King of the south.”

He added, “T.I., talk to me. Ross you can fly your plane to the party.”

Swizz Beatz And Timbaland, the founders and original owners of the VERZUZ platform, sued Triller for $28 million after selling the platform to the social media company.

Swizz and Timbo settled the $28M lawsuit, then took to IG to claim ownership of the VERZUZ brand.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland claim they still own 100% of Verzuz despite Triller sale 👀https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/n8IijkhXj1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 14, 2023

During that convo, Swizz said, “VERZUZ is still 100 percent Black-owned.” He added, “50 percent on the top of your screen and 50 percent on the bottom of your screen. In case you ain’t know. Word to Allah. Okay?” Swizz ended it by saying, “It was built for the people, and it will stay with them. And we love everybody.”