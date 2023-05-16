The Weeknd Changes His Social Media Name to His Birth Name

Has The Weeknd already killed The Weeknd? Last week the chart-topping singer spoke about a name change. Today, he has a new identity on social media.

If you make a trip over to The Weeknd’s social media, you will see Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, instead of his longtime stage name.

The Weeknd is now using his legal name, Abel Tesfaye, on Twitter.



He recently revealed that he plans to drop his stage name after his next album. pic.twitter.com/YZXNcmmyor — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2023

In a new interview with W Magazine, The Weeknd speaks about shedding the name, which he refers to as “kill The Weeknd.”

W with Lily 📸 by Tyler Mitchell pic.twitter.com/AgpOpEpytg — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 8, 2023

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” The Weeknd said to W. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Weeknd revealed that he is closing in on another album, focusing on it as his “last hurrah.”

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” he said. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”