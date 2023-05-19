G Herbo has announced his Swervin’ Through Stress initiative is now a recognized 501c3 nonprofit corporation.

By introducing and educating the BIPOC community at a young age, as well as by giving access to resources, tools, and coping mechanisms to combat the long-term effects of undiagnosed mental illness both at the personal and community level, Swervin’ Through Stress seeks to de-stigmatize conversations about mental wellness.

“Our community doesn’t talk about mental health enough,” Herbo said to Billboard. “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s OK for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

The news that Swervin’ Through Stress has obtained 501c3 status comes after the release of G Herbo’s highly anticipated mixtape, Strictly 4 My Fans 2, which features remarkable collaborations with GloRilla as well as up-and-coming artists Mello Buckzz and Drench. This outstanding accomplishment aligns with the mixtape’s engaging soundscape, provided by renowned producers like Southside, DJ Victoriouz, Oz On The Track, Luca Vialli, and others, and is reminiscent of Lil Herb’s gritty drill beats.

You can tap into that project here.