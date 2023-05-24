Pharrell to Debut First Louis Vuitton Collection in the Open of Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Pharrell to Debut First Louis Vuitton Collection in the Open of Paris Men’s Fashion Week

We will soon get a glimpse of Pharrell’s creative direction for Louis Vuitton. According to Hypebeast, Pharrell’s debut collection will be presented on the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The show will be two days earlier than its normal spots and will be one of 43 shows and 38 presentations.

Earlier this year, Pharrell was named menswear designer for Louis Vuitton, taking on the role previously held by Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

Williams became the second Black American to be appointed to the head design position of the famed luxury brand.

The appointment of Pharrell looks to continue to build upon post-pandemic momentum, which has led Louis Vuitton to be the largest market-evaluated brand in Europe, launching Bernard Arnault, LVMH chairman, and CEO, over Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

Throughout his career, Pharrell has become one of the biggest Hip-Hop producers of all time, individually and as half of The Neptunes. In the fashion wing of his career, Pharrell partnered with Japanese fashion icon Nigo to create Billionaire Boys Club and the Ice Cream sneaker brand.