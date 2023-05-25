Patrick Xavier Clark, Takeoff’s alleged killer, has been formally charged with the murder of the Migos rapper.

According to KHOU, Clark was indicted by a Texas grand jury on murder charges, as confirmed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Takeoff was the victim of a shooting that sparked after a fight outside a bowling alley party in Houston. Clark was first arrested in December for the crime but was released in early January after posting a $1 million bond.

Clark recently asked for a private investigator to prepare for his defense, but asking the judge for $5,000, saying he can’t cover the costs alone.

Clark was capture on video pulling a gun and shooting muitple rounds while also holding a wine bottle. Clark was then seen running to the House of Blues. He doubled back to the bowling alley before leaving the area.

When he was originally arrested, Patrick Clark had a gun with him but it was different from the one used in Takeoff’s shooting.