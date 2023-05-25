A mural has been painted in Tepito, Mexico City of Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and footage of the mural’s unveiling has surfaced online, showing 6ix9ine in the trenches of Tepito, which is known as one of the most infamous neighborhoods in Mexico City.

Tekashi is seen surrounded by hundreds of fans and noticeable security as he makes his way to the mural, where he takes pics and signs autographs for fans who hail him as a hero.

Tepito is a neighborhood adjacent to Colonia Morelos in the Cuauhtémoc borough of Mexico City. Besides having an extensive boxing tradition, Tepito is known for its open-air markets and a subculture that has attracted artists and academics. Tepito is also known as a place of high crime, with robbery being the illegal activity of choice. It has a “reputation for crime, poverty, and a culture of lawlessness,” according to the 2018 book Black Market Capital written by Andrew Konove.





Advertisement