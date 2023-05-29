Gunna was at the epic Game 6 clash between the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT. Gunna was spotted sitting courtside in Miami in a Black Tank, mixing it up with other fans.

Gunna has undergone a metamorphic transformation in his appearance, which is an extreme change from how his fans are used to seeing him. Now, besides roasting him about the RICO case and his alleged cooperation, fans and critics alike are saluting him for his healthy, new look.

A recent photo of Gunna has surfaced online 👀 pic.twitter.com/iQXwCtTKAC — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 15, 2023

This comes after Gunna only served only a few months of his five-year sentence for his participation in the racketeering charges against several members of YSL, including Young Thug, who is still behind bars in the Fulton County Jail.

Advertisement

The YSL RICO trial is currently underway.