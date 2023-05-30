Meek Mill isn’t feeling DJ Drama right now. Hitting Twitter on Monday, Meek accused the Gangsta Grillz creator of “speaking down” on him and recalling a time when Meek “tore him up in the a.”

Meek wrote: “Dj drama a goofy over these hoes lol he won’t speak good on me I tore him up in the a”

There were other members when Drama allegedly spoke against Meek, but the Expensive Pain rapper noted Dramam comparing his “Dreams & Nightmares” with Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Wanna Rock.” He wrote, “Don’t let these industry lames use you they don’t really even like you.

Advertisement

Meek shared a text exchange with Drama where the two went back and forth and a seemingly agitated Drama writing, “to be honest i dont even speak on ALL THE REAL SUCKA SHIT u be DOIN!”

Later in the tweets, Meek highlighted Drama’s response when comparing him and Drake, noting that DJ Drama was one of the driving forces behind the two beefing. “drama tryna divide and conquer a feat lol drama basically started/powered that meek and drake beef.”

Dj drama a goofy over these hoes lol he won’t speak good on me I tore him up in the a — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

I asked drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words too told him he’s a goofy… I also hit him when he tried to compare dreams and nightmares to I wanna rock AND DOWNPLAY ME … DONT LET THESE INDUSTRY LAMES USE YOU THEY DONT REALLY EVEN LIKE YOU SMH LOL pic.twitter.com/L1Im13YZsl — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

If they asked me about dj drama and Khaled I wouldn’t speak and I made millions on paper with Khaled I’ll still stay silent … I’m from Philly … and we don’t wear out fitted hats like that drama “SHOP AT MITCHELL AND NESS” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

That man never did real charity in Philly in his life … I just be saying bits parts online because it be too much to say … I be wanting it to be known when ion Rock wit these goofies … and I stand on my tippy toes when I see them so it’s no confusion before we even interact!… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

I don’t be wanting to secretly beef or secretly play games with nobody … I like put it on the front it’ll add ip later what these bustas being doing — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

He confirmed tiny desk without speaking to my team or me … I told him I wasn’t locking it in … I’m not even on his album …I’m too up to be working another man’s album rollout wtf …everytime I rap I get rich and I ain’t been barely rapping I been on business timing ….I hate… pic.twitter.com/GkYi0BG7bl — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

Like I won’t wild him right upppp smh😂 https://t.co/3aTFrwluEM — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

Drama shared the clip of his conversation on Instagram.