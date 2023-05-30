Meek Mill isn’t feeling DJ Drama right now. Hitting Twitter on Monday, Meek accused the Gangsta Grillz creator of “speaking down” on him and recalling a time when Meek “tore him up in the a.”
Meek wrote: “Dj drama a goofy over these hoes lol he won’t speak good on me I tore him up in the a”
There were other members when Drama allegedly spoke against Meek, but the Expensive Pain rapper noted Dramam comparing his “Dreams & Nightmares” with Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Wanna Rock.” He wrote, “Don’t let these industry lames use you they don’t really even like you.
Meek shared a text exchange with Drama where the two went back and forth and a seemingly agitated Drama writing, “to be honest i dont even speak on ALL THE REAL SUCKA SHIT u be DOIN!”
Later in the tweets, Meek highlighted Drama’s response when comparing him and Drake, noting that DJ Drama was one of the driving forces behind the two beefing. “drama tryna divide and conquer a feat lol drama basically started/powered that meek and drake beef.”
Drama shared the clip of his conversation on Instagram.