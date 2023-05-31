DJ Drama Lists Stove God Cooks, GloRilla, Ice Spice & More as Artists He Would Love for Gangsta Grillz

DJ Drama‘s Gangsta Grillz series has had a resurgence in the last couple of years. Already multiple projects in this year, including his own album, DJ Drama revealed to XXL who else he would love to work with.

“I’ve had the conversation with Stove God [Cooks],” Drama said. “I would love to do a project with him. I think a GloRilla ‘Gangsta Grillz’ would be fire. Maybe even like Ice Spice or maybe Lady London. So many dope females out there.

“Obviously, a lot of people have always wanted the EST Gee Gangsta Grillz. Don’t get me started, so many people. I mean, would love to do a Brent Faiyaz ‘Gangsta Grillz.’ It is endless. I think that’s one thing that’s dope and potent about ‘Gangsta Grillz.’ It’s a platform and gross-generational.”

Drama would also reveal the Gangsta Grillz De La Soul project hasn’t gained a lot of traffic yet. “There’ve been a lot of conversations, especially between me and Pos[dnuos], something that we’ve talked about for the last, like two, two-and-a-half years and really trying to bring it to fruition.”

DJ Drama is delivering back-to-back MVP-caliber years. In March, the mixtape legend and iconic DJ and producer have released his sixth studio album, I’m Really Like That.

The new album brings in Tyler the Creator, Wiz Khalifa, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane, 42Dugg, Symba, LaRussell, and many more. Production on the drop includes DJ Cannon, Helluva, Cash Money AP, and more.

The album follows the street single “Forever,” which brings in a group of Hip-Hop elite in KRS-One, Jim Jones, Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, and Capella Grey, paying homage to the late and legendary DJ Kay Slay.

“I’m excited to share this project with the world,” says DJ Drama. “I’ve worked hard on this album, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. I’m grateful to all the artists who lent their talents to the project and my fans who have been rocking with me since day one.”

You can hop into the album below and catch Drama’s cinematic work here.