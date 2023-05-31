Tina Turner will soon be commemorated in her hometown of Brownsville, TN. According to TMZ, Brownsville is set to build a statue of the late Queen of Rock N’ Roll.
Bill Rawls Jr., the mayor of Brownsville, announced plans to display the statue, revealing he has received support for the effort. The statue would be placed in Bronsville’s Heritage Park, near the high school that Turner attended. The city is already the host of the Tina Turner Museum.
“When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it,” said Bill Rawls Jr. “We want this statue to represent that passion. Tina was an inspiration to the entire world … She showed the people of Brownsville no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up.”
Tina Turner died from natural causes. Her rep spoke with The Daily Mail, revealing the cause of death and also noting an unspecified illness. Turner also previously had intestinal cancer and high blood pressure for over four decades. She was 83 years old.
Tributes continue to pour in for the late Tina Turner. In addition to Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, and Angela Bassett, more celebrities and friends have shown their love for The Queen of Rock N’ Roll.