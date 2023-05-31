Tina Turner will soon be commemorated in her hometown of Brownsville, TN. According to TMZ, Brownsville is set to build a statue of the late Queen of Rock N’ Roll.

Bill Rawls Jr., the mayor of Brownsville, announced plans to display the statue, revealing he has received support for the effort. The statue would be placed in Bronsville’s Heritage Park, near the high school that Turner attended. The city is already the host of the Tina Turner Museum.

“When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it,” said Bill Rawls Jr. “We want this statue to represent that passion. Tina was an inspiration to the entire world … She showed the people of Brownsville no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up.”

Tina Turner died from natural causes. Her rep spoke with The Daily Mail, revealing the cause of death and also noting an unspecified illness. Turner also previously had intestinal cancer and high blood pressure for over four decades. She was 83 years old.

Read more about Turner’s death here.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late Tina Turner. In addition to Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, and Angela Bassett, more celebrities and friends have shown their love for The Queen of Rock N’ Roll.

The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to… pic.twitter.com/ur7djmFHnW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 24, 2023

Omg, I just saw that Tina Turner passed. Legend & Icon & that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace & may her legacy of brilliance & resilience live on forever. #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/LTeLdPWVGZ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina. She was my moms hero, she was the ultimate superhero to me too. 🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 24, 2023

I had just seen Ms Tina documentary yesterday. I mean…. 💔 https://t.co/x9glfDJ1jg — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 24, 2023

Tina. I owe you so much. You are the true epitome of a rockstar that gave your all this lifetime. You inspire me to give mine. You taught us lessons and what true transformative power through honesty and vulnerability look like. you pushed the limits of who we could be and how… pic.twitter.com/YRHeu6GCN4 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 24, 2023

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

Another longtime friend has made her transition. Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend! pic.twitter.com/RsGNfzD02C — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let’s also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You’re simply the best. pic.twitter.com/CZyaItp4Cb — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) May 24, 2023