Judge Allows Jurors To Vote On Whether To Give YNW Melly The Death Penalty

Reports have confirmed that a judge in South Florida is going to allow jurors in YNW Melly’s trial to recommend a death sentence with an 8-4 vote instead of a unanimous vote.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy is allowing the jurors to decide if Melly, who is facing two counts of first-degree murder, should face the death penalty or serve the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, will be going on trial for the murders of his deceased crew members Chris Thomas, 20, aka YNW Juvy, and Anthony Williams, 21, aka YNW Sakchaser back in 2018.

Judge Murphy said his decision, “was not fundamentally unfair for [Melly]… nor would it violate his right to due process of the law.”

Melly’s trial is set to begin later this month ad he will be one of the first people to be tried under this new law allowing jurors to vote o a defendant’s life or death.

Melly has plead not guilty and currently sits behind bars with no bond.