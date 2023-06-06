Misa Hylton Questions Diddy’s “Act Bad” Behavior After Their Son Justin Combs is Arrested on DUI

Diddy’s Baby Mother, Misa Hylton, has something to say about her son, Justin Combs’, recent arrest.

In case you missed it, Justin Combs, the eldest son of Diddy, was arrested this past weekend in Los Angeles for a DUI.

According to TMZ, Combs was nabbed by police near Beverly Hills after he ran a red light. The incident happened just after 8 am leading to the traffic stop.

During the encounter, the onsite officer believed enough evidence was present to arrest Combs, leading to a misdemeanor DUI charge. His bond was set at $5,000.

With the news circulating on the Internet, Hylton hit Instagram to share hows she feels about the situation and Diddy’s behavior, which she seemingly suggest promotes irresponsible behavior.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son,” Hylton wrote. “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition, to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The truth shall set you free.”

From there she turned her attention to Diddy’s “Act Bad” single and behavior.

“Act Bad???” Hylton wrote. “Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL.”

You can peep all the comments from Misa Hylton below.