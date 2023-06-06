Houston rapper SkyTheFinest taunts her rivals “I’m still alive!” after she was shot in the face in an apparent attempt on her life.

SkyTheFinest took to IG via her hospital bed rocking a link that was obviously taken from its owner and began by making light of her otherwise bleak circumstance. Barely able to speak, Sky let her shooters know that despite their attempt, they failed in taking her life ,which is more than enough for the “Backend” rapper to celebrate

There are few details that have been confirmed with this story, but TheSource.com will update it as details become available.

See the video below for the viral footage of SkyTheFinest.