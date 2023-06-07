News reports have confirmed that attorneys for incarcerated Canadian rapper Tory Lanez have filed a motion to disqualify the judge that is set to preside over his sentencing hearing.

Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, attorneys for Lanez, filed a motion to disqualify L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Herriford, citing that the judge showed favoritism to the prosecution.

Baez and Barhoma gave multiple examples of the judge’s “partiality”in last month’s two-day hearing, stating, “Conversely, the judge gave the People a full and fair opportunity to present argument uninterrupted, even when the case cited by the People did not stand for the proposition that they advanced.”

After the lawyers’ statement, the judge responded to their claims by saying, “I am not prejudiced or biased against or in favor of any party to this proceeding or their counsel.” The judge continued, “All statements made by me and all actions taken by me in this proceeding have been done in furtherance of what I believe were my judicial duties.”

Reportedly, the petition has not been addressed by the court at all and it hasn’t been noted if the court will look at it before Tory’s sentencing.

Sentencing for Tory Lanez is scheduled for June 13, 2023.