Global music sensation Yailin La Mas Viral has exciting news for her fans as she announces the release of her new bachata single, “Narcisista,” in collaboration with Iris Live Music and Equity Distribution.

In “Narcisista,” Yailin showcases her vulnerable side, infusing her sultry voice with a captivating bachata beat as she sings about her ex-partner. With pointed lyrics, she expresses her preference for being alone and warns that karma will catch up to him, singing, “Ahora prefiero estar sola. El karma te va a devolver pa’ atrás. Real Hasta La Muerte y te volviste na’, te volviste na’…”

Describing her former partner as a narcissistic and selfish liar, Yailin declares that he is no longer the protagonist in her life story. The release of “Narcisista” comes shortly after Yailin’s dynamic performance at the Premios Heat 2023, held in her native Dominican Republic.

During the show, Yailin captivated the audience with her hit song “Solo Tú y Yo,” featuring Shadow Blow, further showcasing her versatility as an artist. Since her entry into the music scene, the viral artist has demonstrated her ability to adapt to various sounds, releasing dembow, reggaeton, and now bachata songs.

Yailin first gained recognition with her dembow tracks, accumulating millions of streams with club anthems like the remix of “Quién Me Atraca a Mí” featuring Haraca Kiko, “Yo No Me Voy Acostar” with global superstar Tokischa and La Perversa, and the remix of “Soy Mamá” with Dominican artist La Insuperable and Colombian singer Farina.

In 2022, Yailin continued her momentum with the release of “Si Tú Me Busca,” featuring Anuel AA, which has amassed over 97 million YouTube views. She also appeared as a featured artist on Anuel’s LLNM2 album, collaborating on the tracks “La Máquina” and “Del Kilo.”

To top it all off, Yailin will be headlining the first-ever Mujeres Del Movimiento show at United Palace in New York City later this month. The event exclusively features a lineup of talented Dominican women, and Yailin is set to deliver a captivating performance.

With her infectious music and undeniable talent, Yailin La Mas Viral continues to make waves in the music industry, captivating audiences with her versatile style and compelling lyrics. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Narcisista” and the exciting developments in Yailin’s flourishing career.