Miami-based duo City Girls are making waves with their sizzling new releases, signaling an “Act Bad Summer” for their fans. Today, they dropped their latest track, “Pinata,” following the success of their hit single, “I Want A Thug,” which quickly became a “rich, young and pretty bitch anthem.” The release of “Pinata” has only fueled the anticipation for City Girls’ highly anticipated third album.

The dynamic duo initially teased “Pinata” during their March performance at Rolling Loud in California. The snippet of the song instantly ignited a frenzy among their dedicated fanbase, who eagerly awaited its official release. City Girls, known for their unapologetic and empowering lyrics, have built a reputation as trailblazers in the music industry.

Moreover, City Girls recently collaborated with hip-hop icons Diddy and Fabolous on the track “Act Bad.” This collaboration demonstrated their ability to seamlessly merge their infectious energy with the established artists’ talents, further solidifying their status as rising stars in the industry.

You can hear “Pinata” below.