Last week, streetwear designer Don C and Set Free Richardson, teamed up to officially debut their collection at See/Know, SLAM’s official store in SOHO NYC. The capsule includes hoodies, tees, and a hat and celebrates basketball culture and the excitement of sports betting. 

image001
Don C and Set Free Richardson

The event featured fully dressed mannequins, giveaways, music, a watch party (Game 3 of The Finals) and special guests (including Shameik Moore, voice of Miles Morales in the Spider-Man Spider-Verse series). While the collection was not for sale, a limited number of pieces were available to the public through giveaway opportunities via the storefront and DraftKings social channels.  

Don C 1

Don C storefront

Shameik Moore, Don C and Set Free Richardson

image001

On display

The Crown Collection is part of a larger endeavor to contribute to basketball culture. Throughout the NBA season, DraftKings and creative agency The Revival House have driven the conversation around what makes hoops so special – dishing out original content in new spaces.

Check out the collection below.

all pieces

hat 1

hat 4

hoodie black

hoodie orange

tee black 1

tee black 2

tee white 1

CLICK HERE for the party recap!