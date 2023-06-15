According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Casanova 2X is asking a federal judge not to throw the book at him after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking/ RICO case and has now denounced his gang affiliation to prove his commitment to changing his life around.

The Roc Nation rapper begged the judge for leniency in a heartfelt letter, in which he denounced his Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods ties and promises to continue to speak out against gang life.

Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, says that he used the gang life to build a rep in the rap game, but asserts he no longer wants any parts of the fast life.

The “Set Trippin” rapper said that his lack of a father figure aided his decision to look towards the street life, but says that Hip Hop created a positive outlet for him despite his circumstances. He added that he wanted to speak against gang life while incarcerated and says that he’s met other people behind bars that will help him with his anti-gang campaign.

For the drug and RICO charges, Casanova faces up to 60 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for later this month.