Bill Cosby is facing another lawsuit, led by Janice Dickinson and Lili Bernard, who stated they were sexually assaulted by the comedian.

According to TMZ, Dickinson and Bernard are two of nine women who state Cosby committed sexual assault and battery to them between the years of 1979 and 1992 in Nevada.

Bernard once acted on The Cosby Show and stated she was supposed to meet with Hollywood producers in Las Vegas. Cosby orchestrated her travel from New York to Nevada, and she state Cosby set up a mentoring session at his hotel. She was then encouraged to take a drink that made her dizzy and disoriented. She states she would later wake up to a naked Cosby and was raped while she cried for help.

Advertisement

Dickinson stated she went to Lake Tahoe with Cosby in 1982. The two went to dinner, and she complained about menstrual cramps. Cosby provided a pill to assist with the pain but ultimately became dizzy and disoriented. Dickinson stated she also was raped after she tried to fight Cosby off.

The women are suffering from emotional distress, embarrassment, and more. They seek damages from Cosby.

In response, Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, stated to TMZ: “It’s interesting that these ‘Look Back Windows’ are formulating only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles and Nevada) where many of Mr. Cosby’s alleged accusers reside. It makes ALL Americans ask the question, ‘Who’s funding these alleged accusers and who’s funding these lawmakers?’ Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of these United States but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets—knowing that these women are not fighting for victims—but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”