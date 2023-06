Happy first Father’s Day to Big Sean. The Detroit legend hit Instagram to reveal how he spent his day with Jhene Aiko and their son Noah.

“First fathers day, all the Daddies out there stay solid n protect ya kids. They need us n we need them more, Love you dad @planet_jimbo,” Sean wrote.

The @Planet_Jimbo page belongs to Big Sean’s father, James Anderson, and carries some pretty dope moments if you want to check it out. You can see Sean’s FAtherly

