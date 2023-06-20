Trippie Redd is celebrating a diamond record. His feature on XXXTENTACION’s “Fuck Love” has officially certified Diamond as of June 18. In celebration of the moment, Trippie Redd penned a message on Twitter.

“Fuck love certified diamond rip @xxxtentacion love u baby boy I will never ever forget u or this day we had a great experience together and no one will ever be able to take that away from us long live the greatest of all time and I’m here for u holding this sh!t down as we speak ! Fuck the world bad vibes 5 life members only real memberrrrrr”

He added, “LONG LIVE JAH HAPPY IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT RN I COULD CRY!”

On the fifth anniversary of his death, the XXXTENTACION estate releases a new single by the rapper. The new release is called “I’m Not Human.”

The single features vocals from Lil Uzi Vert and production credits from collaborator John Cunningham, who penned details about the single.

“When I was living with Jah in Florida in 2018 we would spend most days in his room, me playing guitar and him singing,” Cunningham wrote. “The day he first sang ‘I’m not human’ as I was playing that guitar part we both looked at each other and cracked a smile, knowing it was special. We listened back to the voice memo he recorded and talked about finishing it.”

You can hear the single below.

Last month three of the four men convicted of cowardly murdering rapper XXXTentacion were sentenced to life in prison after a grueling trial.

Now the fourth man who testified against his three friends, will spend just two years in prison.

The AP reports:

A Florida man who testified against three former friends who murdered rising rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery five years ago will spend the next two years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Circuit Judge Michael Usan sentenced Robert Allen to seven years in prison, with credit for the five years he has already spent at the Broward County jail. He will then spend 20 years on probation. He could have received a life sentence.

Allen, 27, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and testified earlier this year against Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 27, and Trayvon Newsome, 25. They were convicted of first-degree murder in March and sentenced to life in prison.

During the month long trial, prosecutors linked Allen, Boatwright, Williams and Newsome to the June 18, 2018, shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store. They stole $50,000 and made cellphone videos hours after the shooting showing them flashing fistfuls of $100 bills.

