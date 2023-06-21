Raphael Saadiq, the multi-award-winning artist and producer, is set to embark on the highly anticipated Just Me & You Tour titled Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! The tour will kick off on September 21 in Birmingham, AL, at the BJCC Concert Hall and will travel across major cities in the United States throughout the fall season.

Presented by Live Nation Urban, this tour holds special significance as it marks the long-awaited return of the Oakland R&B legends, Tony! Toni! Toné!, after an absence of nearly 25 years. Raphael Saadiq, along with his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley, will again bring their soulful music to the stage. The Tonys’ performance will showcase their timeless hits such as “Feels Good,” “Anniversary,” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California).” Additionally, fans can expect to hear new material from the group.

In addition to the Tony! Toni! Toné! set, Saadiq will treat audiences to an expansive performance that includes tracks from his solo albums, songs from his R&B supergroup Lucy Pearl, and his acclaimed compositions for artists like D’Angelo, Daniel Caesar, Brent Faiyaz, Solange, and Beyoncé.

Advertisement

“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” says Saadiq. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”

Presale tickets will be available starting June 21 for the artist’s fans, followed by Live Nation and Spotify presales on June 22. General ticket sales will commence on June 23. Fans can purchase tickets for the tour through RaphaelSaadiqMusic.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary reunion and experience an unforgettable evening of R&B and soul music.