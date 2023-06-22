SOURCE SPORTS: Victor Wembanyama Reveals to ‘GMA’ Host Robin Roberts if He Didn’t Play Basketball He Would Find a Career in Art

In a revealing Good Morning America interview, Victor Wembanyama, the highly anticipated NBA Draft prospect, opened up about his life beyond the basketball court.

Speaking with GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts, Wembanyama disclosed his second passion: drawing. The young basketball sensation expressed his love for art and revealed that if he hadn’t pursued a career in basketball, he would have dedicated his time to honing his artistic skills. This revelation offers a glimpse into the multi-dimensional talents and interests of the potential top overall NBA Draft pick.

“When I’ve got nothing to do, the first thing my mind is going to think about is grab a pencil and a sheet of paper and draw something,” Wembanyama said.

Entering the draft, it is all but declared that Wembanyama will join the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 overall pick. You can see the full interview below.