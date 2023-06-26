She done done it all, including hitting the BET Awards Stage. On Sunday, Latto brought “Put It On Da Floor” to the 2023 BET Awards Stage for a massive performance that included dozens of dancers with impressive choreography and a large shopping cart calling back the remix video. Latto Closed the performance with “R.I.P. Shawty Lo” flashing on the screen behind her.

Later, Latto won the Best Female Hip-Hop Award, besting Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla. On the way to the stage, Latto lost a shoe. You can see her acceptance below.