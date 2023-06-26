She done done it all, including hitting the BET Awards Stage. On Sunday, Latto brought “Put It On Da Floor” to the 2023 BET Awards Stage for a massive performance that included dozens of dancers with impressive choreography and a large shopping cart calling back the remix video. Latto Closed the performance with “R.I.P. Shawty Lo” flashing on the screen behind her.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Later, Latto won the Best Female Hip-Hop Award, besting Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla. On the way to the stage, Latto lost a shoe. You can see her acceptance below.