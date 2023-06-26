During the 2023 BET Awards, Busta Rhymes was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. His friends Swizz Beatz and Marlon Wayans presented the award to the Hip-Hop legend.

During his acceptance speech, Busta fought back tears and spoke about the road he traveled to become the legend we know after being ousted from Leaders of The New School. Speaking about the journey, Busta revealed the work was done to feed his eldest son, now 30, and joined him for the ceremony.

Also, during his acceptance speech, Busta Rhymes celebrated and thanked his longtime collaborator Spliff Star and petitioned for the end of beef and “petty feuds” across rap, opting to “love each other.

Advertisement

“They scared for us to get together,” Rhymes said. “We might give y’all too much information.”

The full speech from Busta Rhymes and his performance, including appearances from Coi Leray, Bia, M.O.P., Swizz Beatz, Rah Digga, and more below.