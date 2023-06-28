The Museum of Graffiti is thrilled to announce an exclusive evening with the iconic graffiti artist and airbrush pioneer Edwin “PHADE” Sacasa, better known as Shirt King PHADE. As part of Modelo’s Summer Culture Series to celebrate the contributions of black and brown graffiti artists across generations, PHADE will be leading an extraordinary Airbrush Masterclass on July 7th, 2023, from 6pm to 9pm.

This event is free and open to the public.

PHADE, co-founder of Shirt Kings in the 1980s along with partners Nike and Kasheme, is a legendary artist who elevated the art of airbrushing with his creativity and visionary designs. Based in Jamaica, Queens, Shirt Kings has been a hub for hip-hop artists and fans seeking unique, custom airbrush designs for over four decades. Their roster includes celebrated artists such as Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, and Jay-Z, positioning Shirt Kings at the intersection of streetwear and high fashion.

Attendees will get an intimate look at the revolutionary techniques and the brilliant artistry behind PHADE’s work and enjoy complimentary beverages courtesy of Modelo. This rare event allows fans, aspiring artists, and art enthusiasts to dive deep into the world of graffiti and airbrush art, guided by one of the most influential figures in the field.

PHADE’s masterclass continues the “Fighting Spirit Stories”, a series of inspiring and culturally-enriching events throughout the summer at the Museum of Graffiti. Named after Modelo’s long-standing tagline, “The Fighting Spirit,” these events highlight the relentless spirit of those who have left an indelible mark on the arts and culture scene.



“We’re excited to partner with the Modelo to provide a platform for these trailblazers to share their inspiring stories and impact on the culture,” says Allison Freidin, co-founder of the Museum of Graffiti.