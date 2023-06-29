Rapper Jadakiss is continuing his winning streak by adding generational wealth to his resume. Kiss Café, the new(ish) coffee brand co-founded by rapper Jason “Jadakiss” Phillips, his father Bob (a 40-year veteran) and son Jaewon (a rising artist who has worked alongside Bob the last several years).

Jadakiss and his father Bob

The idea was created on the heels of Jason’s Verzuz battle. Shortly thereafter, the Phillips came together to create Kiss Café – three generations of Black legacy, loyalty and the love of coffee!

Kiss Cafe Ground

Rapper Jason Phillips, known to fans around the world as “Jadakiss” and one of three members of the The Lox, together with his father Bob Phillips and son Jaewon Phillips announced the official launch of Kiss Café – a new coffee line four decades in the making.

Kiss Café is a true labor of java love. More than a brand or a company, it represents three generations of heritage and history. Bob has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977 – a career that’s provided invaluable industry knowledge and understanding, relationships and resources – including growers, roasters, distributors and manufacturers. Since 1998, he’s served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.

Kiss Cafe

For years, Bob has brought the world of blends and brews to his son and grandson. Since 2018, Jaewon has supported Bob at Caturra Corp.

“This is one of my proudest professional and personal achievements,” said Bob. “There is no greater honor than taking what you’ve learned in this life and inspiring your family to join you and bring that pursuit to the next level.”

With quality in mind, Kiss Café maintains product assurance, sourcing, blending, roasting, packaging and merchandising, distribution and delivery. The company endeavors to provide an authentic and accessible offering that earns the approval of all coffee drinkers from the casual to the connoisseur.

“This coffee is for all coffee lovers,” said Jason. “No specific age or background or knowledge. Coffee is a universal and a personal thing. Everyone enjoys it differently. And, we’re here to help them do that.”

The Kiss Café branding and packaging was thoughtfully developed in partnership with longtime creative and friend to the family, Liza Goncalves. The logo features three, intertwined coffee beans representing each individual, as well as family, heritage and tradition. Each sleek and sophisticated package is designed to stimulate all five senses.

“Kiss Café is authentic,” said Jaewon. “It’s real. No gimmicks. It’s been in our family for well over 40 years and everything we do here is from the core.”

At launch, the company has released its ‘Beijo’ (kiss in Portuguese) product – a medium-dark roast Arabica blend sourced from Central America. Perfected over many years, the full-bodied coffee will come in whole bean or ground options.

Beijo is available exclusively online via the brand’s website (KissCafeCoffee.com)