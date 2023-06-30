Tyga, YG, and Blxst have come together for a sizzling new release. The trio dropped the music video for their latest track, “West Coast Weekend,” capturing the essence of the California lifestyle. The single will be found on Tyga and YG’s forthcoming joint album.

With beautiful women, classic cars, and a pool party at a Hollywood Hills mansion, the video exudes the trio’s energy and the West Coast mindset. The single samples Tupac’s iconic hit, “All About You,” adding a nostalgic touch. This summer anthem celebrates the allure of West Coast culture, with its captivating chorus and carefree energy. The release offers a taste of what’s to come from their collaborative album, promising more hits from these multi-platinum artists and longtime collaborators.

Earlier this month, Tyga and YG delivered their highly anticipated track, “Platinum,” giving fans a taste of what’s in store on their upcoming album.

The release follows “Run,” “Go Loko,” and the recent drop “West Coast Weekend” featuring Blxst, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and power as a pair.

With “Platinum,” Tyga and YG combine their distinct styles, blending a reimagined and intense classical instrumental with a rhythmic beat and flawlessly delivered verses. The high-energy track is set to become both a club banger and a California party anthem.

Accompanying the release is a visually stunning music video that takes viewers on a journey through the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles. True to the west coast aesthetic, the video features vintage cars, vibrant dancers, and breathtaking scenery.

You can tap in below and be on the lookout for the forthcoming album.