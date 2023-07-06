Last night, Twitter was on fire when new mom Keke Palmer got ‘mommy-shamed’  by her baby daddy Darius Dalton for wearing a revealing outfit while being serenaded by R&B star Usher.

After the memes and social media drama KeKe shared more pictures of her revealing outfit on Instagram and encouraged everyone to go see Usher’s show.

I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd

Did you think her baby daddy overreacted?