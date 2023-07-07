Da Brat and Her Wife Jessica Harris-Dupart Welcome Baby Boy True

Exclusive news from PEOPLE reveals that Da Brat and her wife, Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart, have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

The rapper gave birth to their son in Atlanta on July 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The baby boy weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces, measuring 20 inches long.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat tells PEOPLE. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.” Da Brat says she is “Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Harris-Dupart says, “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT.”

You can see additional pictures below.