Eleven years ago Kile Glover, the son of Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster, was killed in a tragic jet ski accident on Lake Lanier in Georgia. Following several deaths and accidents at the infamous lake, Tameka has launched a petition to have the lake drained.

Tameka Foster wrote:

“On this significant day, July 6, we remember the tragic accident on Lake Lanier that forever altered my life. My courageous son, Kile Glover, fought for two weeks with unwavering strength until his passing on July 21. Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change. Let’s ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake. Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation. #JusticeForKile #SignForSafety #IWILLFIGHTTILTHEENDOFMYDAYS

Advertisement