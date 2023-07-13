UPROXX, the popular youth culture and music platform, has announced the highly anticipated launch of season two of its original series, Fresh Pair. The first episode is now available for streaming on YouTube.com/UPROXX Video and Uproxx.com, with future availability on WMX Hip-Hop on The Roku Channel (Ch. 1137). Hosted by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop producer Just Blaze and renowned sneaker customizer Katty Customs, Fresh Pair season two offers captivating interviews with some of the biggest names in culture, including hip-hop icons Bun B, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, and more.

Continuing the format that fans adore, each episode revolves around a unique “script” provided by a one-of-a-kind pair of sneakers. Katty and Just collaborate to design custom shoes inspired by the featured guest. The reveal of the customized sneakers sparks engaging discussions about the guests’ careers, personal journeys, and their deep connection to sneaker culture and streetwear style.

“One of the most compelling things about hip-hop as a genre is the sense of walking in an artist’s shoes through their storytelling and art,” says Just Blaze. “Fresh Pair goes the extra mile in its second season to deliver what fans look for across culture in that regard – emphasizing the music, the style and the stories of some of the biggest names in the game.”

Advertisement

Katty Customs added, “Fresh Pair challenges us in the very best way. We take every element of the design very seriously and dive deep into the culture to conceptualize, design and create personal classics for our guests. It’s the best feeling when they resonate and you get to hear their reaction. Then to get to hear the fan response – that takes it to the next level for me, as a creative.”

You can watch the full season 1 here.