YK Osiris is no longer on the Def Jam roster and hasn’t been for quite a while. The deal between the two was nixed in December 2022.

According to TMZ Hip-Hop, Osiris was dropped from Def Jam, but there is reportedly “no bad blood” between the two sides. Both sides stated the relationship had no legs for the future.

During his time on the roster, Osiris released one album, The Golden Child, which went gold. His biggest single was “Worth It,” which went 3x platinum.

Advertisement

YK Osiris is looking to capitalize on the buzz around his name, recently releasing his new single “Dear Fans.” Posting a video with his son, Osiris writes:

“DEAR FANS “ ❤️🙏🏾 THANK YALL FOR EVERYTHING MY TESTIMONY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 WHO READY 🔥 LETS GET IT @producedbyjr @willgittens 💪🏾

You can read more about YK Osiris and his latest controversy here.